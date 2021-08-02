After Bengal, TMC-BJP Lock Horns in Tripura as Torn Posters of Abhishek Banerjee Trigger War of Words

Ahead of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Tripura on Monday, several posters and banners featuring him and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were found torn, with the TMC planning to launch a protest against what is called a deliberate act.

TMC Tripura leader Ashish Lal Singh said several posters from the airport to Gorkha Basti were damaged on Sunday night and the party would register its protest on the issue.

On Monday morning, two TMC ministers Bratyo Basu and Moloy Ghatak, along with trade union leader Ritobrata Bhattacharjya, will also reach Tripura.

Abhishek Banerjee will start his journey in Tripura from the famous Mathabari Mandir. He will then attend an organisational meeting with local leaders, take booth reports and give directions to local cadre. A new organisational set-up will also be chalked out and Abhishek Banerjee is expected to give a strong message to the BJP from Tripura. He had earlier said that the TMC will take the BJP head-on.

The TMC says the tearing up of posters just before Abhishek’s visit shows the BJP is scared of them. However, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjyo said the party didn’t consider the TMC a “political competitor”. “They can lodge an FIR if they like. They are coming here to do political tourism but we are just not bothered with them,” he added.

The TMC is likely to take up the issue with the police but the war of words has shown that the ‘Battle for Tripura’ is on.

