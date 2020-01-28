After BJP Conducts 'Sting' in Delhi Schools, AAP's 'Video by Video' Rebuttal

New Delhi: Countering BJP's claims on condition of schools run by Delhi government, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the video shot by the saffron party members were of non-functional schools. They urged the Bharatiya Janata Party to not "insult children and parents" by projecting half-truths.

“If you despise us, you should abuse us. But don’t insult the parents and the 16 lakh children studying in government-run schools,” he told the media, adding “This time the people will vote for development. They will reply to you by casting their vote.”

The AAP's Tuesday press conference comes after eight MP’s of the BJP on Monday conducted a sting operation across city schools. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to expose the claims of an “educational revolution.”

The chief minister responded to Shah saying that “he was hurt when Amit Shah made fun of Delhi education system.” “Delhi people are proud of education revolution of Delhi. I was hurt when Amit Shah made fun of Delhi's education system. I invited him to meet students and teachers. I am happy that he sent all his MPs and leaders to find fault with Delhi's schools,” he said.

As per the AAP, the BJP has found lapses in 8 of 1024 schools in Delhi.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi had released a 55-second video of the Government Secondary School in Khichadipur, showing broken toilets and poor infrastructure. The AAP responded to it with video proof which proved otherwise.

“The school that the video features is old, has been shifted a public toilet has been put out,” Sisodia said. As per a notice by the authority, the school has not been function since October 9, 2019.

The deputy chief minister, who has been instrumental to the new face of schools in the national capital, added that many videos feature school buildings where classes aren’t held; buildings are under construction; the school is a municipal run establishment etc.

The party has also accused BJP MP Hans Raj Hans of threatening the estate manager to get a room opened and shoot the video. Hans responded to the allegation saying that they are false and that one “can take your camera and check yourself.”

