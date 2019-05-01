Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After BJP Gujarat Chief, EC Bars Congress State President From Campaigning

The Election Commission banned Congress state chief Babubhai Rayka for using "abusive language".

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
After BJP Gujarat Chief, EC Bars Congress State President From Campaigning
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Election Commission Wednesday barred the Gujarat state unit chief of Congress from campaigning for 72 hours for using "abusive language".

The EC said Babubhai Rayka used "intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency" when addressing party workers and voters on April 11.

The poll panel reprimanded him and barred him for three days beginning 4pm on May 2 till May 5 from holding public campaign "anywhere in India".

On Tuesday, the Commission had barred BJP's Gujarat unit chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for using "intemperate and abusive language" at an election meet.

The Lok Sabha election in Gujarat was held in a single phase on April 23 in the third phase.

Regarding the "booth jitao, naukri pao" statement by Madhya Pradesh minister P C Sharma on April 3 in Bhopal when addressing party workers, the Commission decided that "no further action" is required to be taken by it since an FIR against him and others has already been lodged on April 8 by district poll authorities.
