1-min read

After BJP Minister Asks 'Who is Prashant Kishor?', the Poll Strategist Comes Up with Sassy Retort

Puri had asked who Prashant Kishor was when a question was put to him about I-PAC being roped in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ahead of the Delhi polls, slated to be held early next year.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
After BJP Minister Asks 'Who is Prashant Kishor?', the Poll Strategist Comes Up with Sassy Retort
File photo of Prashant Kishor. (PTI)

New Delhi: A day after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he didn't know who Prashant Kishor was, the ace poll strategist took a swipe at the BJP leader on Saturday saying it is expected of him to not know an “ordinary man”.

In a sarcastic comment, Kishor hit back saying, “He is a senior Minister, why will he know an ordinary man like me? In Delhi, lakhs of people from Uttar Pradesh-Bihar like me live and struggle, how will such a senior leader like Puri know so many people?”

Replying to a question at a press conference in New Delhi, Puri, the Union housing and urban affairs minister, who is also the co-incharge of the BJP for the Delhi polls, said he did not know Kishor personally. "Who is Prashant Kishor?," he asked, when a question was put to him about I-PAC being roped in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ahead of the Delhi polls, slated to be held early next year.

When reporters told the minister that Kishor was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "I was not there during that time."

"May be I should know, but I do not know him (Kishor)," Puri said on being told by reporters that he was also part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United).

On December 14, Kejriwal had announced that I-PAC had come on board with his party.

Kishor’s I-PAC had used innovative programmes such as "chai pe charcha" in the 2014 campaign for Modi.

The firm worked on a number of successful campaigns since 2014, including the one that brought JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power in the state in 2015. It also helped Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy win the Assembly polls and put up a good show in the general election this year.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

