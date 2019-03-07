English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After BJP MP Beats Party MLA With Shoe, Adityanath Says Indiscipline Will Not be Tolerated
After a brief exchange of words, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi and Mehdawal MLA Rakesh Baghel clashed with one other.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party, a day after two elected representatives of the ruling BJP came to blows during an official meeting.
The fight, caught on tape, took place during a meeting at the district collectorate in Sant Kabir Nagar in the presence of minister in charge of the district, Ashutosh Tandon.
Speaking at a programme here, Adityanath said, "BJP is a disciplined party. Indiscipline will not be tolerated. In this particular case, strict action will be taken against the guilty."
Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi and Mehdawal MLA Rakesh Baghel got into an argument at the meeting over taking credit for a newly laid road.
After a brief exchange of words, the MP got up from his seat and began thrashing the MLA with his shoe, as television cameras recorded the episode. The MLA reacted, landing a few blows on Tripathi.
The incident had left the party red-faced.
Meanwhile, the UP CM exuded confidence that the BJP will win over 74 seats in the northern state, including Amethi and Azamgarh.
"I believe that people will give us more seats," he said.
"In the last 23 months, we have efficiently improved law and order situation in the state. The successful organisation of Kumbh and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas speaks volume about the change in the state administration," he said.
The priest-turned-politician also said that there should be no politics on issues related to national security, while referring to the Pulwama terror attack.
"We should not doubt our Army. The state has given government jobs to the kin of the martyred soldiers without any delay," Adityanath added.
The fight, caught on tape, took place during a meeting at the district collectorate in Sant Kabir Nagar in the presence of minister in charge of the district, Ashutosh Tandon.
Speaking at a programme here, Adityanath said, "BJP is a disciplined party. Indiscipline will not be tolerated. In this particular case, strict action will be taken against the guilty."
Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi and Mehdawal MLA Rakesh Baghel got into an argument at the meeting over taking credit for a newly laid road.
After a brief exchange of words, the MP got up from his seat and began thrashing the MLA with his shoe, as television cameras recorded the episode. The MLA reacted, landing a few blows on Tripathi.
The incident had left the party red-faced.
Meanwhile, the UP CM exuded confidence that the BJP will win over 74 seats in the northern state, including Amethi and Azamgarh.
"I believe that people will give us more seats," he said.
"In the last 23 months, we have efficiently improved law and order situation in the state. The successful organisation of Kumbh and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas speaks volume about the change in the state administration," he said.
The priest-turned-politician also said that there should be no politics on issues related to national security, while referring to the Pulwama terror attack.
"We should not doubt our Army. The state has given government jobs to the kin of the martyred soldiers without any delay," Adityanath added.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- ‘GAYAB HO GAYA' : Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi Over "Stolen" Rafale Documents
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results