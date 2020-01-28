After BJP MPs, Amit Shah Takes on Kejriwal Over Delhi Schools

New Delhi: Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw an invite to Amit Shah to visit Delhi government run schools and witness them first hand, the Union Home Minister has taken him head on.

In a tweet Shah said: Arvind Kejriwal ji you called me to see a school run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, the eight MPs of Delhi BJP went to different schools and see how they are. Their plight exposed the claims of your 'education revolution'."

Putting the ball back to Kejriwal's court, Shah added: "Now you have to answer to the people of Delhi."

A day earlier, BJP MPs from Delhi, took to social media to state their experience of visiting Delhi schools. Taking on the AAP, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted pictures of a school in bad condition and a videos of students standing outside the school. The classes at the school were conducted only for two hours, which included the lunch break, Tiwari alleged.

"Increasing the world class school of the Delhi government giving education to students for only 2 hours a day...what a shame, @AamAadmiParty spent crores on the advertisement and look at the school infrastructure," Tiwari had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Parvesh Singh, MP from West Delhi, visited a government school in Matiala and showcased a PWD's letter, written to the government four months ago, which warned that the school building was dangerous and could collapse anytime. Despite such a warning, children were being made to study in the building, he said and alleged to have found a dead rat next to a classroom.

Another BJP MP Gautam Gambhir released a 55-second video of the Government Secondary School in Khichadipur, showing broken toilets and poor infrastructure.

The BJP has sharpened attack on the AAP over government schools after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused it of "making education a part of dirty politics".

"Don't make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day. Meet our students and you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education," Kejriwal said.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel visited a government school in Mustafabad, which has been running without a principal for the past several years. Goel released photos of the school and said: "Delhi government makes big claims about schools, photo of Mustafabad school is in front of you. 2,000 children are studying in one school and due to lack of space the school is running in 4 shifts with much difficulty. The children here are studying in 2-2 hours shifts and there is no principal in the school for years. "

Similarly, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan exposed the plight of Prem Nagar's Government Children Higher Secondary School, MP Ramesh Bidhuri put up pictures from a school in the Railway Colony from his Lok Sabha constituency Tughlakabad and Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP took stock of the Patel Nagar Government School.

All BJP MPs have released videos of their interaction with the children and teachers, and the photographs of the various schools, raising questions over Kejriwal's claim that the Aam Aadmi Party government has improved the condition of government schools in Delhi.

