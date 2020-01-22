Despite BJP Snub, Chandra Bose to Go Ahead with Plans on Reviving His Father's 'Azad Hind Sangha'

Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose said on Wednesday that he is planning to revive ‘Azad Hind Sangha’, an outfit founded by his father Amiya Nath Bose.

Amiya Nath Bose, the son of Sarat Chandra Bose and nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose, had launched the Azad Hind Sangha in 1971. He was a Lok Sabha MP.

Chandra Bose, who recently said Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, was a secular leader unlike those in the Congress, expressed his disappointment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not showing any interest in the outfit that he wished to relaunch.

He told News18, “When I joined the BJP, I categorically told (senior party leader) Sidharth Nath Singh that I will only join the party only if I am allowed to work on the ideology of Netaji. I told the BJP leaders that I want to work for the party through the Azad Hind Morcha Youth Wing. There are so many ‘morchas’ in the BJP and I thought it would be perfect for me to carry forward Netaji’s vision through the Azad Hind Morcha Youth Wing.

“Initially, they agreed after I made a PowerPoint presentation on my plan, but later there was no response. They then suggested that I remove the word ‘Azad’ and rename the outfit as ‘Jai Hind Morcha Youth Wing’. They felt words like ‘Azad’ and ‘Azadi’ are controversial (inter-changeable). I agreed that too as well. But, later they showed no interest on my proposal. It disheartened me and now I am planning to revive Azad Hind Sangha on my own.”

“I am part of the BJP for senior leaders like Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. I will remain a part if it till they want me to be in the party. I have sought an appointment with Modiji to discuss the issues related to the state BJP and my decision to revive the party (Azad Hind Morcha Youth Wing). I will also request him to declare January 23 as ‘National Patriotic Day’.

“In the near future, I am planning to revive Azad Hind Sangha because I feel that there is a serious political vacuum in Bengal. My father used to like (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee and that was also one the reasons behind me joining the BJP,” said Chandra Bose.

When asked about his comment on Jinnah, he said, “Yes this is a fact. He was a secular leader and he was against the Partition. He was compelled to take step (forming Pakistan) by the Congress. You cannot change history. In 1940, he raised the issue of Pakistan because he felt that he cannot share power in India. Before that he was against the idea of a Pakistan. Till 1955, Pakistan was a secular state. It became an Islamic state only after Jinnah passed away.”

“We should not deny that our country was partitioned because of the communal politics of the then Congress leaders,” he added.

