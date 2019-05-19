English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Bogus Voting, Re-polling to Take Place in Seven Booths in Kerala Today
All the booths are from Kannur and Kasargod constituencies in north Kerala.
All the booths are from Kannur and Kasargod constituencies in north Kerala.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: In a first, seven booths in Kerala will go to polls for a second time after several instances of bogus voting were reported from them. The re-polling will take place in the final phase on Sunday, when 59 seats across eight states will also exercise their franchise. All seven booths are from Kannur and Kasargod constituencies in north Kerala.
Kerala witnessed an intense three-cornered fight, with CCTV visuals bringing to light bogus voting practices in Kalliassery and Trikaripur in Kasargod and Taliparamba and Dharmadom in Kannur. Polling in these centres on April 23 was nullified based on the reports submitted by returning officers, chief electoral officer and general observers.
Three more booths were added on Friday apart from the already chosen four. Booth number 52 and 53 at Dharmadaom in Kannur and booth number 48 at Trikaripur in Kasaragod constituency were the latest in addition to booth number 19 at Pilathara AUP School, booth numbers 69 and 70 at Jumaat Higher Secondary School in Kalliassery and booth number 166 at Pamburuthi Mappila AUP School in Taliparamba.
Polling will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm.
A high incidence of bogus voting surfaced after television channels aired video evidence of impersonators casting their votes multiple times. Payyannur’s Pilathara booth was the first to have come up, followed by the rest where re-polling is scheduled. Three women, including a local body member, were caught red-handed. Later on, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena announced casting of bogus votes in Taliparamba and Dharmadom under Kannur.
Kerala witnessed an intense three-cornered fight, with CCTV visuals bringing to light bogus voting practices in Kalliassery and Trikaripur in Kasargod and Taliparamba and Dharmadom in Kannur. Polling in these centres on April 23 was nullified based on the reports submitted by returning officers, chief electoral officer and general observers.
Three more booths were added on Friday apart from the already chosen four. Booth number 52 and 53 at Dharmadaom in Kannur and booth number 48 at Trikaripur in Kasaragod constituency were the latest in addition to booth number 19 at Pilathara AUP School, booth numbers 69 and 70 at Jumaat Higher Secondary School in Kalliassery and booth number 166 at Pamburuthi Mappila AUP School in Taliparamba.
Polling will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm.
A high incidence of bogus voting surfaced after television channels aired video evidence of impersonators casting their votes multiple times. Payyannur’s Pilathara booth was the first to have come up, followed by the rest where re-polling is scheduled. Three women, including a local body member, were caught red-handed. Later on, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena announced casting of bogus votes in Taliparamba and Dharmadom under Kannur.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Bowling Attack Perfect Mix of Skills and Pace: Shami
- Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results