After BSP, RLD Extends Support to SP candidates in for Phulpur and Gorakhpur Bypoll

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has announced that they will support Samajwadi Party candidates against the BJP in the upcoming Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.This comes a day after the Bahujan Samaj Party officially extended support to SP candidates for the upcoming bypolls.RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey said, “National president of RLD, Chaudhary Ajit Singh, has taken this decision to curb the BJP from spreading communalism and due to non-fulfilment of the promises made by the central government to the farmers of the country.”“The RLD is taking this step also as it wants to strengthen the opposition in the state. Not just by elections but also in upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections the RLD will support the candidates of SP and BSP,” he added.The SP has tied up with Nishad party and has fielded Pravin Nishad as its candidate for Gorakhpur by elections.Apart from this, NCP and Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party has also announced their support in favour of SP.On Sunday, BSP chief Mayawati stated that her party will be extending support to SP candidates in by elections and said that the understanding between the two parties would only extend to ensuring victory for the strongest non-BJP candidate, and hence, the BSP has not floated any candidate for bypolls in Phulpur & Gorakhpur.“We have spoken to SP and have decided that we will support their Lok Sabha candidate during voting and SP will support our Rajya Sabha candidate. I want to clarify that BSP has not allied with any political party. All rumours about BSP and SP alliance in UP for 2019 Lok Sabha elections are false and baseless,” she said. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos