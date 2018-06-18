English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Bypoll Debacles, Amit Shah Meets RSS Pracharaks to Ready Battle Plan for 2019
After a series of by-poll debacles in UP, the BJP has already made changes in the organization secretaries in three zones of the state- Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Bundelkhand region.
File Photo of BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: A four-day conclave of the RSS pracharaks on deputation to the BJP ended in Surajkund in what is being seen as part of preparations for the general elections next year.
The RSS full timers in the BJP hold key position of Organisation General Secretaries in the party at various levels and are the point-persons for coordination between the party and its ideological fount.
BJP in the meeting was represented by Party president Amit Shah, National Organisation Secretary Ram Lal, and General Secretary Ram Madhav.
In states where the BJP is in power, the RSS Pracharaks working for the BJP has been asked to extensively tour their area of work and focus on organization building to insulate state governments from unnecessary interference.
The party has already posted a team of full-timers or vistaraks to mentor cadre in nearly all Lok Sabha constituencies in preparation for the next general elections. These full timers report directly to the state Organisation Secretaries providing an independent system of feedback for the BJP and the RSS.
The full timers in the BJP have also been asked to assess performance of elected representatives of the party law makers.
This would be the first occasion the Modi-Shah duo would be seeking a renewed mandate at the national level. In Gujarat under Modi, the party sought to dilute anti-incumbency by changing candidates seen to be unpopular in their own constituencies.
The RSS leaders participating in the Surajkund meet were also hosted by Prime Minister Modi for lunch dinner in Delhi.
