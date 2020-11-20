After Bypoll Defeat, Scindia Aide in BJP Claims Sabotage, Others Too Raise a Stink

Signs of dissension are visible within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh as Jyotiraditya Scindia aide and losing candidate from Morena, Raghuraj Kansana, has openly claimed that he lost due to sabotage by party leaders.

“Yes, certain senior leaders of the district betrayed me which led to my defeat, whereas the party workers had done their job,” Kansana said on Thursday.

On being asked who was behind his loss in the recent bypolls, Kansana only said that senior leaders had a hand in this and that he won’t name anyone in public and will raise the issue in party forums. “I won’t take names publicly as what if no action is taken by the party,” he said.

This sudden outburst from a new entrant has triggered tumult in the BJP state unit.

Rustam Singh, a senior party leader from Morena, told the media that Kansana should have shown a big heart and accepted defeat gracefully. "We have won 19 seats which wasn’t possible without the support of party workers and leaders. His words are not in line with the BJP tradition," said Singh, adding that in areas such as rural pockets, Kansana bagged a significant number of votes due to BJP support.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who hails from Morena, told the media that authorised persons in the party will assess what the losing candidate (Kansana) has said.

Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on being asked about his follower’s remarks said that the party will look at all these issues during a comprehensive meeting at an opportune moment.

Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said on Kansana’s allegation that it’s not proper to blame anyone for the loss as it’s a matter of assessment by the party. "If we have won 19 seats, it also should be credited to party workers and leaders. The public has voted in favour of development and works of chief minister Shivraj Chouhan’s 15 years," he said.

Kansana, who had left the Congress to join the BJP in March this year, was defeated by his erstwhile party’s Rakesh Mavai on the Morena seat in the bypolls this month.

Another BJP losing candidate from Gwalior, Munnalal Goyal, also a Scinda aide, on Thursday said he lost as party workers could not draw voters out of their homes during polling. "I have briefed the party on this," he said. On the BJP’s training session for new entrants, Goyal said he required no training, and it was for party workers.

One more Scindia aide, Girraj Dandotiya, said he will hand over his resignation to CM Chouhan once he meets him. "Whatever I have to say, I will say at the party forum," he added. On being asked about when Imarti Devi, who has lost in the bypolls, will resign, Dandotiya said the question should be asked to the minister. Despite her loss from Dabra, Imarti Devi is yet to resign as a minister.

Amid talks of Scindia associates being upset over getting a raw deal in the BJP, a poster remained the talk of the town in Bhopal on Thursday. Put up by Scindia loyalist Govind Singh Rajput, the poster greeted the royal politician on his arrival in Bhopal after the bypoll wins and had pictures of senior BJP leaders from the state and Centre but none of CM Shivraj Chouhan. The Congress was quick to point this out with the claim that factionalism was evident in the BJP.