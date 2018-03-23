English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 39/59 seats
|17
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal5/5 seats
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 76
UPA 53
OTH 95
20
After Bypoll Shock, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Going All out Before Assembly Elections
Sources said that Congress, by winning both Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly constituencies in the bypoll, has not only recorded moral victory over Shivraj Singh Chouhan who led from the front in these polls but also forced him to plug loopholes in governance, policing and caste equations.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Jolted by twin losses in recent by-polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is trying to make up ground ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh due later this year, sources said.
To start with, Chouhan announced to include garlic in Bhavantar Bhugtan scheme recently.
The move was aimed at wooing back Patidars as garlic is the primary crop in Malwa-Nimar region dominated by the community. There is bad blood between Patidars and Chouhan after five farmers were killed when police opened fire during the agitation in Mandsaur in June 2017.
A few days ago, he had addressed senior police officers of the state in a video conference, making it clear to them that deterioration in law and order won’t be accepted and directed them to prevent crimes against women at any cost.
He even threatened to remove Superintendents of Police and Inspectors Generals, in case they fail to check atrocities against women. Following his orders, police across the state have initiated stringent action against rowdies who target women.
Chouhan has also urged public to complain against those bureaucrats who are not attentive in resolving their grievances.
As part of his endevours to woo tribal vote bank and rural masses, he on Thursday sanctioned the grant of 57 crore to be doled out to village panchayats for purchasing musical instruments including dhol, majira and so on through the Department of Culture. The state government said that the move was ‘to spread happiness among the rural masses’.
For accommodate disgruntled party colleagues, Chouhan is expected to expand his cabinet once again to include two MLAs from Indore—one each from BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya camp and another from his rival group led by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Besides, Gopilal Jatav, whose name was dropped during last cabinet expansion due to model code of conduct, could also find spot in the cabinet.
Sources said Chouhan is trying to seek support of both Vijayvargiya and Mahajan who are both big of Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh.
He also inaugurated Friends of MP web portal on Thursday. The group is a platform for connecting distinguished residents of MP based outside the state to encourage them to contribute to the progress of the state.
As part of his efforts to gain momentum in governance, Chouhan toured New Delhi on Friday, calling upon senior ministers including Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, and Suresh Prabhu along with others to discuss developmental issues of the state.
Sources said that Congress, by winning both Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly constituencies in the bypoll, has not only recorded moral victory over Chouhan who led from the front in these polls but also forced him to plug loopholes in governance, policing and caste equations.
Also Watch
To start with, Chouhan announced to include garlic in Bhavantar Bhugtan scheme recently.
The move was aimed at wooing back Patidars as garlic is the primary crop in Malwa-Nimar region dominated by the community. There is bad blood between Patidars and Chouhan after five farmers were killed when police opened fire during the agitation in Mandsaur in June 2017.
A few days ago, he had addressed senior police officers of the state in a video conference, making it clear to them that deterioration in law and order won’t be accepted and directed them to prevent crimes against women at any cost.
He even threatened to remove Superintendents of Police and Inspectors Generals, in case they fail to check atrocities against women. Following his orders, police across the state have initiated stringent action against rowdies who target women.
Chouhan has also urged public to complain against those bureaucrats who are not attentive in resolving their grievances.
As part of his endevours to woo tribal vote bank and rural masses, he on Thursday sanctioned the grant of 57 crore to be doled out to village panchayats for purchasing musical instruments including dhol, majira and so on through the Department of Culture. The state government said that the move was ‘to spread happiness among the rural masses’.
For accommodate disgruntled party colleagues, Chouhan is expected to expand his cabinet once again to include two MLAs from Indore—one each from BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya camp and another from his rival group led by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Besides, Gopilal Jatav, whose name was dropped during last cabinet expansion due to model code of conduct, could also find spot in the cabinet.
Sources said Chouhan is trying to seek support of both Vijayvargiya and Mahajan who are both big of Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh.
He also inaugurated Friends of MP web portal on Thursday. The group is a platform for connecting distinguished residents of MP based outside the state to encourage them to contribute to the progress of the state.
As part of his efforts to gain momentum in governance, Chouhan toured New Delhi on Friday, calling upon senior ministers including Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, and Suresh Prabhu along with others to discuss developmental issues of the state.
Sources said that Congress, by winning both Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly constituencies in the bypoll, has not only recorded moral victory over Chouhan who led from the front in these polls but also forced him to plug loopholes in governance, policing and caste equations.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent
- Watch | MS Dhoni Joins CSK Practice, Warms Up for IPL in Style
- Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Reveal Their Untold Moments of Love in This Candid Video
- Facebook Sells Your Data: Former Cambridge Analytica VP
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy