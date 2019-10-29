After Bypoll Win, SP Chief to Keep Momentum Going With a Statewide Cycle Yatra

Lucknow: Elated at bagging three out of 11 seats in the recent bypolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will soon embark on a state-wide cycle yatra. The former Chief Minister of the state wants to keep the momentum going by strengthening youth and frontal organisations of SP ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.

The last time Akhilesh Yadav had embarked on a cycle yatra in the state, the SP had gotten a whopping majority in the 2012 state assembly polls.

The SP which has bagged three out of 11 assembly seats in the bypolls has to an extent been able to establish itself as the primary opposition party in the state. The party did not only successfully manage to retain its Rampur seat but also bagged the Zaidpur and Ambedkarnagar assembly seats.

The party was also clinched the second position on five other seats. The ruling BJP secured 35.64 per cent votes while the SP climbed to the second spot with 22.61 per cent votes. The BSP managed to get 17.02 per cent votes while the Congress was left behind with only 11.49 per cent of the vote share.

The SP had contested the bypolls on its own, without the support of an allied party. The SP chief has announced that the party will contest the 2022 election solo. Earlier during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, SP and BSP had forged an alliance. Despite several political experts predicting that the alliance would pass the poll test with flying colours, the gathbandhan barely managed to get 15 seats, with the

BSP winning on 10 seats and the SP on 5. Soon after, Mayawati called off the alliance, blaming Akhilesh Yadav’s party over the poor performance.

According to sources in the SP, Yadav will go around all the 75 districts of the state and will interact with a host of people. The route chart for the yatra is currently being worked out on priority. The SP chief will be addressing issues afflicting farmers, students, and businessmen during his state-wide cycle yatra.

The SP has given indications that it will be working on the ground level in the state ahead of crucial 2022 state assembly polls. Preparations are underway to announce the district level committees of the SP and its youth organizations. Sources suggest that in order to keep the tempo of the workers high and to keep the momentum rolling, soon party chief himself paddle to all the districts of the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.