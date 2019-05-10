Take the pledge to vote

After Calling on Rahul, Chandrababu Naidu Holds Closed-door Meet With Mamata on Opposition's Future Course

Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee are believed to have also talked about the VVPAT issue and the probable voting percentage in the so far held five phases of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
After Calling on Rahul, Chandrababu Naidu Holds Closed-door Meet With Mamata on Opposition's Future Course
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu greets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held a closed-door discussion with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur on future plans of the opposition alliance.

The meeting between Banerjee and Naidu took place for over 15 minutes late Thursday evening, according to a well-placed source in the Trinamool Congress. It came two days after Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and asked him to call a meeting of all opposition parties ahead of the election result.

The two leaders met and spoke about the future plans of the Mahagatbandhan. Naidu and Didi (Banerjee) also discussed about the TDP leaders meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi Wednesday, a senior TMC member told PTI.

On whether Banerjee will be attending the proposed meeting of the opposition parties likely to be held on May 21, the TMC leader said that the date of the meeting was yet not decided.

It’s not decided that the meeting will be held on May 21... it seems that it might be deferred by a couple of days and take place after May 23. Didi Maybe taking part in it, he said.

Naidu and Banerjee are believed to have also talked about the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) issue and the probable voting percentage in the so far held five phases of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, the TMC leader said.

Earlier, Naidu joined Banerjee at a campaign meeting of TMC at Kharagpur on Thursday where he spoke high about her and urged people to vote for Trinamool to oust the BJP from the power.

Later, Naidu participated and delivered a speech for TMC North Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay at Sithi in the city. Banerjee, who has floated the idea of federal front of regional parties, has been playing an important role for unity of anti-BJP bloc.
