After Centre's 'No Infiltration' Claim, Rahul Gandhi Asks If Modi Govt with Indian Army or China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre for claiming that there was no infiltration by China along the border in the past six months, and asked whether the Central government was siding with the Indian Army or with China.

Gandhi's scathing tweet came after Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said that there was infiltration on the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, although there were 47 attempts at infiltration in that duration.

“Understand the chronology: PM said- no one crossed the border. Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then, Defence Minister said – China occupied our land. Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration. Is Modi Government with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why so scared,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet.

Understand the chronology: 🔹PM said- no one crossed the border 🔹Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank 🔹Then, Def Min said- China occupied our land 🔹Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration. Is Modi Govt with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why so scared? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 16, 2020

"Understand the chronology" is seemingly a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah whose remark "aap chronology samajhiye" drew much criticism from the Opposition on the subject of the NRC.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, addressing the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The Defence Minister's statement will come two days after his address in the Lok Sabha on the same issue.