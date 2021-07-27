After Chai pe Charcha, Sidhu & Amarinder Singh Meet Again in Another Patch up Attempt

First time since taking over as Punjab Congress chief last week, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at the civil secretariat.

The cricketer-politician was accompanied by four newly-elected working presidents of the state unit. Sources said Sidhu had sought time for the meeting to discuss ‘coordination’ between the state unit and the government. The meeting is being seen as yet another attempt to ‘tone down’ the acrimony between the two leaders.

Amarinder had earlier declared that he would not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologised for his “derogatory” remarks against him. But after intervention of the party high command, he not only attended the installation ceremony of Sidhu but also threw a tea party for the MLAs, including Sidhu.

Party sources said that for implementation of the 18-point agenda before the assembly elections, it was imperative that the two come on the same page and hence the latest meeting. The meeting was also attended by state finance minister Manpreet Badal and other senior minister, Brahm Mohindra.

