After Chief Secretary Assault Case, Kejriwal Govt Mulls Live Streaming of Meetings With Babus

A week after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, the Delhi government is mulling a plan to broadcast live stream all meetings with bureaucrats.According to a Delhi government source, the move is aimed at creating greater transparency in the inner workings of the government and a way for the Kejriwal-led outfit to avoid any further allegations from bureaucrats. The meetings are likely to be live streamed on the Delhi government site.A source added, “We are also considering a move to put all files online so that people can know who has signed on the file, who has not, who is the next person who has to sign the file etc. They will know who has raised what objections to which move of their government.”The Delhi state budget is expected in the month of March. If the Kejriwal cabinet approves the decision to live stream meetings and live track the movement of internal files, the budget is likely to provide a separate allocation for this move.Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Prakash alleged that at a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday evening, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him. Both the MLAs are now in police custody.The Chief Minister’s office has denied the allegations and said the incident never took place. “Delhi CM office strongly denies allegations by the Chief Secretary. There was no incident of assault or attempted assault by any AAP MLAs,” a statement from Kejriwal’s office said.On Wednesday, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital issued a medical certificate detailing the physical symptoms that Prakash was showing when brought to the hospital.The symptoms, according to the report, were more or less consistent with his claims of having been assaulted at the meeting. The Chief Secretary, the report said, complained of “painful neck movements”, “pain behind both ears” and “pain behind right eye”. Doctors also noticed other physical markers of assault on Prakash.