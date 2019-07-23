Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Section 144 Imposed in Bengaluru for Next 48 Hours After Clashes Between BJP-Congress Workers

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said all pubs and wine shops in the city will be closed till July 25 and anyone found violating these rules will be punished.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Section 144 Imposed in Bengaluru for Next 48 Hours After Clashes Between BJP-Congress Workers
Police try to control agitating Congress and BJP workers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Loading...

New Delhi: After clashes between BJP and Congress workers were reported in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, the police declared the imposition of Section 144 across the city. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prevents the assembly of five or more people at one spot.

The restrictions came in place at 6 pm on Tuesday.

"Today and tomorrow, we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till July 25. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished," news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar as saying.

The fight between BJP and Congress workers broke out at Race Course Road in the state capital after claims that two Independent MLAs were staying at an apartment on Race Course Road. Workers of both parties gathered outside and an argument broke out between them. The police immediately reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowds.

The violence came even as the Karnataka Assembly was meeting at the Vidhan Soudha in the state capital ahead of an expected trust vote in the House to decide the fate of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, which has been on tenterhooks after the resignations of 15 MLAs two weeks ago.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram