Section 144 Imposed in Bengaluru for Next 48 Hours After Clashes Between BJP-Congress Workers
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said all pubs and wine shops in the city will be closed till July 25 and anyone found violating these rules will be punished.
Police try to control agitating Congress and BJP workers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
New Delhi: After clashes between BJP and Congress workers were reported in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, the police declared the imposition of Section 144 across the city. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prevents the assembly of five or more people at one spot.
The restrictions came in place at 6 pm on Tuesday.
"Today and tomorrow, we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till July 25. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished," news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar as saying.
The fight between BJP and Congress workers broke out at Race Course Road in the state capital after claims that two Independent MLAs were staying at an apartment on Race Course Road. Workers of both parties gathered outside and an argument broke out between them. The police immediately reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowds.
The violence came even as the Karnataka Assembly was meeting at the Vidhan Soudha in the state capital ahead of an expected trust vote in the House to decide the fate of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, which has been on tenterhooks after the resignations of 15 MLAs two weeks ago.
