After Clear Mandate in UP Bypolls, CM Yogi Says BJP Will Repeat Victory in 2022 State Elections

After BJP winning 6 out of 7 assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the results are an indication for the upcoming state assembly polls in 2022. While the BJP retained six seats, one seat went to Samajwadi Party.

“The result of the by-election is public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trends of assembly elections and by-elections once again proved that ‘Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai’. The people of the country have confidence in the BJP and the people have once again stamped on this matter,” CM Yogi said. He maintained that the party would win the next assembly elections in the state as well.

“In the byelection, BJP has repeated its performance of the 2017 State Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This points out that BJP will perform well in the upcoming elections also,” CM Yogi Adityanath added.

The BJP won the assembly seats in Bulandshahr, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria, Tundla and the closely contested Naugawan Sadat seat. The Samajwadi Party managed to retain power in Malhani as Lucky Yadav defeated independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 4,632 votes in his late father Parasnath Yadav's bastion.

BJP candidate Sangeeta Chauhan won in Naugawan Sadat, Usha Sirohi in Bulandshahr, Prem Pal Dhangar in Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar in Bangarmau, Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in Deoria and Upendra Nath Paswan in Ghatampur, according to the Election Commission.

A tough see-saw battle was fought for the Naugawan Sadat seat held earlier by Chetan Chauhan, the former cricketer who was a minister in Yogi Adityanath's BJP government.

SP's Javed Abbas, who was trailing in the morning, pushed his BJP rival, Chetan Chauhan's wife Sangeeta Chauhan, to the second spot by 3,314 votes for a while. The BJP candidate at one point had a slim 175-vote lead, but later cruised ahead to win by 15,077 votes. BJP candidate Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi won Deoria, defeating SP's Brahma Shankar Tripathi by 20,089 votes.