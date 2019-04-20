Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After Complaint Names Rahul Gandhi as a British National, BJP Seeks Clarification

The complaint claimed that a British company, in which Gandhi had said in 2004 that he made an investment, in its submission to the authorities there stated that Gandhi was a British citizen.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
After Complaint Names Rahul Gandhi as a British National, BJP Seeks Clarification
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.(Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Citing a complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi, the BJP Saturday raised questions on the Congress president's citizenship and educational qualification and asked him to come clean on the matter.

The BJP's reaction comes in the wake of the complaint filed with returning officer in Amethi seat against Gandhi's candidature in which allegations and objections have been made about his citizenship and qualification.

Complainant Dhruv Raj's lawyer Ravi Prakash Saturday had shown reporters purported copies of a certificate of incorporation of a UK-registered company in which the Congress leader is stated to be a British national. Ravi Prakash claimed that the UK Company had existed for five years and would have made some profit, but that has not been disclosed in the affidavit.

Ravi Prakash said he has sought clarification on Gandhi's citizenship as being a UK citizen would bar him from fighting the Lok Sabha elections

The returning officer (RO) has asked Rahul Kaushik, the Congress leader's counsel, to give his reply on Monday at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told reporters it was "stunning" that Gandhi's lawyer sought time to reply to the objections.

"These are serious allegations. Is Rahul Gandhi an Indian citizen or not? Did he ever become a British citizen? He should come out with the real story," he said.
There was no immediate reaction from the Congress.

Election Commission sources said the returning officer is the final authority on such a matter, but he cannot check the veracity of whatever is written on an election affidavit.

"If someone approaches an RO raising objections, he must hear the affected party. If anyone has any objection to whatever is recorded in an affidavit, the person should approach the court. The EC has no role in any objection made to election affidavit," they said.

Rao claimed that a British company, in which Gandhi had said in 2004 that he made an investment, in its submission to the authorities there stated that Gandhi was a British citizen.

Referring to the complaint, the BJP spokesperson said there are "discrepancies and attempts to suppress facts" in Gandhi's affidavits filed during different elections from 2004 to 2014.

The Congress chief had said that he did M Phil in development economics from Cambridge University, but later claimed it was in development studies, Rao alleged.

The BJP spokesman said inquiries show that one Rahul Vincy and not Rahul Gandhi got the degree in that particular year.

"We will like to know if Rahul Gandhi goes by multiple names in different countries," Rao said.

He also wondered if the Gandhi scion's qualification was like Congress manifestoes that change every five years.
