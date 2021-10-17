After Cong-led Truce, Sidhu Meets Punjab CM Channi First Time for Better Coordination Between Party, Govt

Days after the party high command worked out a truce between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the two met for the first time along with AICC observer Harish Chaudhary late Sunday evening.

Sources said that apart from the three, the meeting was attended by minister Pargat Singh- the general secretary of the state unit at Punjab Bhawan. This is being seen as the first coordination meeting after Sidhu had met AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Punjab Affairs In-charge Harish Rawat on October 14. After that meeting, Sidhu had said that everything was sorted out and all his concerns were addressed by the party high command.

The high command had categorically told both Sidhu and CM Channi to sit together and iron out the issues that have become a bone of contention between the two leaders. The meeting happened hours after Sidhu made a letter public, written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking a personal meeting on what he termed as a 13-point Punjab agenda that should be highlighted during the party’s campaign.

On September 30, a three-member panel comprising CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs was decided upon to resolve the impasse over appointments of officials and a cabinet minister besides other issues. However, no formal orders were issued in this regard. It was these decisions by the Channi-led government which had led to the resignation of Sidhu from the position of PPCC Chief.

As part of the peace plan, the three-member panel was to meet at least once a week to discuss key government decisions and appointments. Sources also said that giving officiating charge of DGP Vigilance to Siddharth Chattopadhyay was one such move to get Sidhu back on the discussion table.

