After Congress, BJP Decides to Focus on Youth Ahead Assembly Polls by Revising Age Limit

Lucknow: After Congress, the BJP, too, has decided to lower the age bar for party’s various post-holders in an attempt to give more emphasis to the youth in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming crucial assembly elections in the state.

Ahead of its internal elections due later this month, the ruling party in UP has brought down the average age of district chiefs to 50 years from 70 years, while the age bar for mandal chiefs has been revised to 40 years. As per information, more than nine thousand workers have applied for around 1900 mandal chief posts.

Sources in BJP suggest that the applicants were asked to clearly mention their caste, if any responsibility has been assigned to them already, educational and past record in order to facilitate a thorough background check and also to ensure that all the communities get fair representation in the team. The move by the BJP comes ahead of 2022 state assembly elections where the party will eyeing a bigger mandate than 2017.

Earlier, the Congress had reconstituted its UP team setting the average age for its members at 40 years in a move that had irked some senior leaders who felt that there should be a mixture of experienced and young leaders to take the party forward.

Meanwhile on Thursday, senior leaders of the Congress party once again expressed their ire as they felt that they were being sidelined. A team of senior leaders had been assigned the task of advisory committee but many senior congress leaders feel that they should have got representation in the UPCC committee as well.

Speaking to media a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity said, “We are being ignored because of our age, which is not right. We have been committed to the party and will always be, also we do not seek any big posts, but party leadership should take cognizance of our issues as well. You cannot ignore the contribution of seniors in the party, for a successful team there should be a perfect blend of new and old leaders.”

The sources in the Congress party also revealed that soon a grand meeting of around 500 senior Congress leaders in Noida and will apprise Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi of the current situation of party in Uttar Pradesh. Also, a committee of comprising of senior leaders has been already constituted to chalk out details about future course of action.

