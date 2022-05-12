After Congress & Shivpal, Azam Khan Gets Another 'Supporter' in Mayawati as BSP Chief Lambasts Jail Term

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati on Thursday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Azam Khan, saying BJP-ruled states were targeting Dalits, Tribals and Muslims, ‘while in the matter of others the BJP government was being lenient’.

In a series of tweets on Thursday she said, “In UP and other BJP ruled states too, just like the Congress, the poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are being harassed and they have to face atrocities, which is very sad. The BJP continues to ignore the matter of others. In this sequence, the matter of continuous hateful and terroristic action by the UP government on its opponents and keeping senior MLA Mohammad Azam Khan in jail for about two-and-a-half years is in the news, for common people this is like ‘strangling justice’.”

“At the same time, the manner in which the migrants and working people of the society are being harassed in the name of encroachment, by adopting a malicious and malicious attitude in many states of the country, raises many questions,” added the BSP Chief.

A few days back, a Congress leader had also put up hoardings in Prayagraj ‘welcoming’ Azam Khan to the party. However, Congress officially denied any such development and said that it was up to Azam Khan to decide where he will go. Similarly, uncle of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav had also met Azam Khan in Sitapur jail a few days back and had alleged that SP was not doing much for the release of a senior leader like Azam Khan.

Significantly, there are 88 cases registered against Azam Khan, out of which he has got bail in 87 cases. But his name has also been included in another case regarding the recognition of Rampur Public School, in which a non-bailable warrant is issued against him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply to the plea filed by Khan over the delay in hearing of his bail application in a land grabbing case. A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna asked the state government to file its reply in the case and said it would hear it on Tuesday.

“What is this? Why not let him go. He has been in jail for two years. One or two cases is okay but it cannot be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail in some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday,” the bench said.

Justice Gavai also observed: “This chain will continue as and when he is released on bail in one matter, tag him in another FIR and keep him behind bars.” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said this is a worrisome case which requires a detailed hearing.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the state government, said a wrong impression is being created and there is substance in each of the cases lodged against Khan.

The top court had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail application of Khan saying this is a travesty of justice.

“He (Khan) has been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is a travesty of justice. We will not say anything more," the bench had said.

