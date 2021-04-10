After 'Dalit Diwali', SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Announces 'Baba Saheb Vahini' on Ambedkar Jayanti

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has announced setting up of ‘Baba Saheb Vahini’ across the state to push the ideology of Dalit ideologue BR Ambedkar.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Yadav said, “To activate the thoughts of the architect of the Constitution, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, we pledge to set up the ‘Baba Saheb Vahini’ of the SP at the district, state and country level, to overcome inequality-injustice and achieve the equitable goal of social justice.”

Earlier, the SP chief had given a call to celebrate ‘Dalit Diwali’ on Ambedkar Jayanti. He had tweeted, “In the era of BJP’s political darkness, the constitution is in danger, due to which Babasaheb gave a new light to independent India. So on April 16, on Ambedkar Jayanti, the SP calls for celebrating ‘Dalit Diwali’ in the country and abroad.”

Speaking to media on Saturday, Yadav said, “The election of UP assembly will be the election of the nation. The BJP can do anything to win the elections. That is why we are welcoming everyone to the Samajwadi Party.”

“Socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar wanted to work together but somehow they could not. If the Samajwadi Party is welcoming those who follow Baba Saheb then why does BJP and Congress have a problem,” he asked.

“People today are upset as no facilities are being given to them in the BJP rule. There are no medicines in the hospital and the poor have to run from pillar to post for their treatment. People are being administered anti-rabies vaccine instead of coronavirus vaccine, such is the condition of health infrastructure in the state under the BJP’s rule. What was achieved from ‘Taali’ and ‘Thaali’? This government is running on advertisements and events,” he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here