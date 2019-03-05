English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Data Breach, Naidu Does Not Deserve to Remain Andhra CM, Says Jagan
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged voters to be wary of the chief minister who has their bank, Aadhaar and other personal data and misusing the same for winning polls.
File photos of YRS Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (left) and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged data theft of more than 3 crore voters by Hyderabad-based IT Grids (India) Pvt Ltd, opposition leader and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state’s citizens were living under a demon’s rule.
“Do we need such a chief minister who plundered our data and gave it to a private company for ulterior motives,” said Reddy, while addressing a ‘Samara Shankharavam’ programme at the SPGS College grounds in Nellore.
“Should we have someone at the helm of affairs who is violating democratic norms by breaching data and illegally transferring it to an IT firm? The chief minister is resorting to illegal means to win the polls. Unfortunately, the people of Andhra are under the rule of a criminal and a thief called Narasura who is making a mockery of the democracy,” the YSRCP chief said, adding the chief minister slammed the Telangana police instead of appreciating them for filing a case in this regard.
“As many as 59 lakh fake voters, including 39 lakh in Andhra and 20 lakh in Telangana, were reportedly found,” Reddy said, while urging the electorate to be wary of the chief minister who has its bank, Aadhaar and other personal data and misusing the same for winning polls.
“Instead of tendering an unconditional apology, the TDP chief makes use of his yellow media and takes on us for seeking clarifications,” said Reddy.
“Naidu cannot escape from this data breach case in any way. People should ask the chief minister why he shifted their data to the IT firm for removing unwanted votes and adding those will work for him in the polls,” he added.
“Do we need such a chief minister who plundered our data and gave it to a private company for ulterior motives,” said Reddy, while addressing a ‘Samara Shankharavam’ programme at the SPGS College grounds in Nellore.
“Should we have someone at the helm of affairs who is violating democratic norms by breaching data and illegally transferring it to an IT firm? The chief minister is resorting to illegal means to win the polls. Unfortunately, the people of Andhra are under the rule of a criminal and a thief called Narasura who is making a mockery of the democracy,” the YSRCP chief said, adding the chief minister slammed the Telangana police instead of appreciating them for filing a case in this regard.
“As many as 59 lakh fake voters, including 39 lakh in Andhra and 20 lakh in Telangana, were reportedly found,” Reddy said, while urging the electorate to be wary of the chief minister who has its bank, Aadhaar and other personal data and misusing the same for winning polls.
“Instead of tendering an unconditional apology, the TDP chief makes use of his yellow media and takes on us for seeking clarifications,” said Reddy.
“Naidu cannot escape from this data breach case in any way. People should ask the chief minister why he shifted their data to the IT firm for removing unwanted votes and adding those will work for him in the polls,” he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films
- #SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmongers to Choose Love Instead
- People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Challenge
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results