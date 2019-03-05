After Data Breach, Naidu Does Not Deserve to Remain Andhra CM, Says Jagan

Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged data theft of more than 3 crore voters by Hyderabad-based IT Grids (India) Pvt Ltd, opposition leader and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state’s citizens were living under a demon’s rule.“Do we need such a chief minister who plundered our data and gave it to a private company for ulterior motives,” said Reddy, while addressing a ‘Samara Shankharavam’ programme at the SPGS College grounds in Nellore.“Should we have someone at the helm of affairs who is violating democratic norms by breaching data and illegally transferring it to an IT firm? The chief minister is resorting to illegal means to win the polls. Unfortunately, the people of Andhra are under the rule of a criminal and a thief called Narasura who is making a mockery of the democracy,” the YSRCP chief said, adding the chief minister slammed the Telangana police instead of appreciating them for filing a case in this regard.“As many as 59 lakh fake voters, including 39 lakh in Andhra and 20 lakh in Telangana, were reportedly found,” Reddy said, while urging the electorate to be wary of the chief minister who has its bank, Aadhaar and other personal data and misusing the same for winning polls.“Instead of tendering an unconditional apology, the TDP chief makes use of his yellow media and takes on us for seeking clarifications,” said Reddy.“Naidu cannot escape from this data breach case in any way. People should ask the chief minister why he shifted their data to the IT firm for removing unwanted votes and adding those will work for him in the polls,” he added.