Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Days of Dilly-dallying, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Accepts Sidhu's Resignation

Earlier this week, Amarinder had said if cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu did not want to do his job, there was nothing he could do about it.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Days of Dilly-dallying, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Accepts Sidhu's Resignation
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (PTI)
Loading...

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, an official said here.

He further said Sidhu's resignation has been forwarded to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore.

The acceptance of the resignation came days after Sidhu resigned from Punjab Cabinet.

Singh, who was in Delhi earlier this week, had said Tuesday he would decide on Sidhu's resignation after going through the contents of the letter once he reached Chandigarh.

The chief minister returned to Chandigarh Wednesday evening.

Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with the chief minister and was stripped off-key portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle on June 6, took to

Twitter on Sunday, making public his June 10 resignation letter from the state cabinet addressed to the then Congress president.

Earlier this week, Amarinder had said if the cricketer-turned-politician did not want to do his job, there was nothing he could do about it

On July 15, Sidhu said he had sent his resignation letter to Amarinder.

On June 6, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had divested Sidhu of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments and allotted him the power and new and renewable energy portfolio.

Ever since the portfolio reshuffle exercise, Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur have been maintaining a distance from the media.

The tension between Singh and his cabinet colleague had come out in the open last month when the CM blamed Sidhu for the "inept handling" of the Local Government Department, claiming that it resulted in "poor performance" of the Congress in urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls.

The cricketer-turned-politician however, had said that his department was being "singled out publicly" while asserting that he could not be taken for granted as he had been a "performer throughout."

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram