No Alliance with ISF in Future, Says Congress after Bengal Poll Debacle

Following a debacle in the West Bengal assembly election, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said he does not want to contest any future election in an alliance which has the Indian Secular Front (ISF) as a partner. The Congress leader said he has asked the Left Front not to ally with the ISF as he had reservations.

The Samyukta Morcha of the Congress, Left and the ISF failed to make an impact on the electorate. The alliance won just one seat and that went to the party floated by an Islamic cleric in January. “I will never want the ISF to be part of an alliance where we are also present," Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, told PTI over the phone.

He asserted his party never went to form an alliance with the ISF and it was the Left, which chose to tie up with the party.

“I had asked them not to do so, but they (Left parties) said that they had made a commitment. And now you can see the result," the Congress leader said.

Out of the constituents of the Samyukta Morcha, the Congress and the Left parties have drawn a blank in the recently concluded assembly elections, while the ISF managed to win just a single seat.

Since the Congress already had an understanding with the Left, the Samyukta Morcha was formed, Chowdhury said.

The Morcha"s debacle was “imminent because the people of West Bengal just refused to accept the alliance", he said.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress-Left alliance had bagged 76 seats, while the BJP could only manage to win three seats.

This year, the saffron party bagged 77 out of the 292 seats which went to the polls.

