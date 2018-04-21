GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
After Defeat and Division, Social Media Brings Some Cheer for CPM

The annual organisational report to be presented and cleared by the party Congress in Hyderabad on Saturday shows the CPM’s growing traction in the social media.

Sumit Pande | News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2018, 8:36 AM IST
The draft report states that in the last plenary, CPM’s followers on Twitter stood at 6,000. This number has since grown exponentially to more than 1,71,000.
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) may be steadily losing support base even in pockets it held sway over for decades, but there is some good news for the comrades from unexpected quarters.

The annual organisational report to be presented and cleared by the party Congress in Hyderabad on Saturday shows the CPM’s growing traction in the social media.

The draft report states that in the last plenary, CPM’s followers on Twitter stood at 6,000. This number has since grown exponentially to more than 1,71,000.

The Left party’s popularity on Facebook has also registered a healthy increase in the last three years to cross 3.4 lakh likes for its social media page.

The party in its report has attributed the increase in social media traction to better coordination between state and central units.

The CPM has, in the interim, conducted two national-level workshops on content creation and social media coordination.

The report also cites the party’s social media campaign in Kerala, which is aimed at taking on the RSS, as one of its major achievements.

Though the party lost Tripura elections, the report claims that the polls were the highlight of its social media political campaign.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic development on Day 2 of the Congress on Friday, the CPM endorsed the political-tactical line proposed by general secretary Sitaram Yechury, paving the way for an “understanding” with the Congress and other secular-democratic forces to form an anti-BJP coalition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The turnaround came as more than 16 state units demanded a secret ballot to choose between the two political-tactical line versions advocated by the two warring factions led by Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
