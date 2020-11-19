After Defeat and Rebellion in UP By-election, Mayawati Works Out Organisational Reshuffle

Days after Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party failed to open an account in Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the party has majorly reshuffled the organisation on Wednesday.

BSP Supremo sacked the state president Munkad Ali and appointed Bheem Rajbhar, an OBC as the new BSP's UP president. Along with this, a major reshuffle was done in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, and Meerut division. The reshuffle of responsibilities for district and sector in-charge is seen as the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

In Lucknow, Bhimrao Ambedkar was removed and was moved to Prayagraj Mandal. Along with this, in the Lucknow division sector, the responsibility has been given to the chief sector in-charge- Ashok Siddharth, Dr. Ramkumar Kuril, Naushad Ali, Dr. Vinod Bharti, and Vinay Kashyap. In Rae Bareli, Harish Sailani, BD Suman, Vijay Gautam have got the responsibility.

In Hardoi, Randhir Bahadur, Mevalal Verma, Rakesh Kumar Gautam have been given the responsibility, while in Lakhimpur Kheri- Umashankar Gautam and Amrish Gautam have got the responsibility. In Sitapur, Chandrika Prasad Gautam, Ramamurthy Madhukar, and Sowran Gautam have been given the responsibility.

In Unnao, Dr. Sushil Kumar alias Munna and Omprakash Gautam have been given the responsibility. In Prayagraj division, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Ashok Kumar Gautam, Amarendra Bahadur Passi, Deepchandra Gautam and Dr. Jagannath Pal have been given the responsibility. In the Mirzapur division, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Ashok Kumar Gautam, Amarendra Bahadur Passi, Guddu Ram, Subodh Ram have got the responsibility. Similarly, Atar Singh Rao MLC, Pradeep Jatav MLC, Satpal Settla, Sohan Veer Jatav have been given responsibility in Meerut Division.