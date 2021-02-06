After Delhi Congress, Party's Chhattisgarh Unit Passes Resolution for Rahul to be Made Chief

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Saturday passed a resolution seeking that Rahul Gandhi be made the party president again. The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting of CPCC executive body and district presidents held at Rajiv Bhawan, the party's state office, a release issued by CPCC spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.

"The resolution to reelect Rahul Gandhi as president of Indian National Congress was proposed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. It was seconded by AICC state in charge P L Punia and CPCC president Mohan Markam," the release added. It said all Congress members were with Gandhi and the party would continue to grow stronger under him.

In August last year, Baghel had written a letter to Gandhi urging him to return as the party chief.

The Delhi Congress, too, had last week passed a resolution, including requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as national president of the party.

"The party passed three resolutions unanimously, requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the Indian National Congress, and demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their failures'," the statement said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar moved the resolutions. "Considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, Congress needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm, he said.

Kumar said Gandhi has been waging a determined battle to expose the "misdeeds" of the central government, and that his leading from the front as Congress president was an urgent need to boost the confidence and morale of party workers. The other resolutions demanded the resignation of Shah and Kejriwal for their "mishandling" of the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 and the subsequent violence in Delhi, the party statement said.