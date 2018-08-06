After Delhi, War of Words Between Puducherry CM Narayansamy and Lt Governor Bedi Intensifies

A day after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told Government officials to not take instructions from Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, the latter took to twitter to respond to the Chief Minister saying such exhortations are becoming too frequent from Narayanasamy."Better sense is needed for the present and future of Puducherry. These kind of exhortations are becoming too frequent from Hon’ble CM. Hence needed a response. Senior Officials know who their reviewing/accepting authority is. To get ‘outstanding’ reports they have to deliver…" she said on Twitter. She also added that such statements from the Chief Minister hurt the progress of Puducherry and also leave officials confused.Kiran Bedi told CNN-News18: "It is not Bedi's order.It's from the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. It is a constitutional position and a constitutional office."On Sunday, V Narayanasamy told officers that Kiran Bedi was ‘overstepping her statutory limits’.Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said Kiran Bedi was issuing instructions to the officers without any authority.“Especially after the Supreme Court’s order that the Lt.Governor has no independent authority, Bedi has no independent authority whatsoever. The Lt Governor has no statutory approvals to hold meetings with officers without the knowledge of the Chief Ministers.”He also added that the Lt. Governor should first convey her proposals to either the Chief Minister or the concerned Ministers through the Chief Secretary of the concerned secretaries of the Ministries.