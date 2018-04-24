GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
After Denying Ticket, BJP's Placatory Move for Yeddyurappa Jr to Douse Protests

Vijayendra's appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary was announced by Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also in charge of the BJP's Karnataka unit.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2018, 8:34 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar trying to pacify the supporters of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa'son B Y Vijayendra who failed to get Assembly ticket to contest from Varuna. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: In an apparent placatory move, the BJP appointed state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra as its youth wing general secretary on Tuesday, a day after protests erupted over denial of party ticket to him for the May 12 assembly polls.

Vijayendra's appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary was announced by Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also in charge of the BJP's Karnataka unit.

The announcement, made at a press meet, came a day after Vijayendra's supporters staged angry protests, entailing police lathicharge, over denial of party ticket to him to contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru.

Political observers saw it as a damage control move to douse dissidence and its spill over effect electorally in and around Mysuru in south Karnataka.

Javadekar said, "The next chief minister of Karnataka made a historic announcement yesterday. The whole party is with him. To see that Vijayendra works in the entire region, we are giving him an additional responsibility. He will be the new general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha."

In a surprise announcement, Yeddyurappa had yesterday said Vijayendra would not contest from Varuna constituency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra. He did not cite any reason.

Yeddyurappa's announcement led to vandalism by supporters of Vijayendra, who raised slogans against party chief Amit Shah.

Vijayendra had tried to calm his supporters and tweeted saying he wholeheartedly stood by and supported the party's decision "in all circumstances."

For the past one month, Vijayendra was working at the grassroot level in Varuna ever since Siddaramaiah decided to field his son in the constituency he had been winning.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
