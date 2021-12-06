After Digvijaya Calls Jyotiraditya a Betrayer, Scindia Loyalist Calls Cong Leader's Father a British Loyalist

More than debating on the present, politicians these days are digging up the past to corner each other, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditay Scindia are no exception.

Hours after, RS Member of Parliament, Digvijaya Singh called Scindia a ‘betrayer’ for quitting the Congress party and joining BJP last year, one of the close aides of Scindia, hit back at the former, alleging his late father Balbhadra Singh had reposed faith in the British rule.

Pankaj Chaturvedi, a BJP spokesperson and a staunch Scindia loyalist on Monday convened a press briefing at BJP headquarters in Bhopal and made scathing accusations on Balbhadra Singh.

Chaturvedi referred to an old letter allegedly inked by Balbhadra Singh on December 16, 1939, and said, “My ancestors have served the Britishers since 1779. During the last war as well, Raghogarh extended cooperation to the British. Now I consider this as my honest duty to discharge my loyal services,” Chaturvedi quoted Balbhadra Singh as saying in the old missive.

Locals claim that the said letter was also kept on the exhibition held by State archives in Bhopal during 2002 when Digvijaya Singh was serving as the Chief Minister.

The BJP leaders on Monday claimed that according to historian Raja Raghuveer Singh, Digvijaya Singh’s ancestors got Raghogarh state for their loyalty to the Mughals. Then Raghogarh king had declined to help Maratha ruler Sadashivrao Bhau in the third battle of Panipat against the Mughals, claimed BJP leaders.

“Scindia left the party and took our MLAs by distributing money among them. He betrayed Congress. The MALs who had left in 2020 to topple the Congress government had received Rs 25 crore each. If one person betrays, his coming generations also turn out to be traitors,” Digvijaya Singh had said in Guna in a public meeting on Sunday.

Late evening, when the media had reached out to Scindia for his comments, said, “He is a veteran leader. This is his habit. I don’t want to expose him and don’t want to stoop to his level. Something must have hurt him that he went to this level despite being old and mature in politics.”

Questioning Pankaj Chaturvedi’s political status, Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Let Pankaj Chaturvedi reply whether his political patron’s (Scindia) family wasn’t involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by offering pistol to Nathuram Godse, whether his family wasn’t involved the death of queen Laxmibai or whether he (Scindia) isn’t a big land mafia in Gwalior region.”

To add, a couple of days ago, Scindia had held a mega event in Raghogarh extending BJP membership to Hirendra Pratap Singh, son of Mool Singh, a close aide of Digvijaya Singh. 5,000 of his supporters also joined BJP in Scindia’s presence and the latter also held a roadshow in the area to show his clout.

