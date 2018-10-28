English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After DMK Mouthpiece Calls Rajinikanth a 'Puppet', Editor Pulls up Team for Hurting 'Good Hearts'
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) daily had also asked Rajinikanth to be cautious, saying "a group" was trying to destabilise his popularity.
File photo of MK Stalin
Loading...
Chennai: Days after lashing out at Rajinikanth for his political aspirations, DMK's official organ "Murasoli" on Sunday said its write-up targeting the actor had hurt some "good hearts" and advised its editorial team to be "cautious" in future.
The mouthpiece of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu had accused Rajinikanth of being a puppet in the hands of "some persons" and being supported by "communal" elements in a recent article.
"It has been brought to (my) notice that an article on superstar Rajinikanth that appeared in Murasoli has hurt some good hearts. The editorial (team) has been advised to be cautious while publishing such write-ups," Murasoli editor S Selvam said in the Sunday edition of the paper.
However, there was no elaboration on the points that had caused hurt or who were anguished by it. The daily, in effect, stopped short of offering a formal regret for the write-up. The article targeting Rajinikanth appeared in Murasoli on October 26.
It was published in a question-answer format under the pseudonym "Silanthi", meaning spider in Tamil.
"Those who are speaking for you in the media are communal (elements), who want to divide the Tamil community, which exists after transcending caste and religion," it had said.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) daily had also asked Rajinikanth to be cautious, saying "a group" was trying to destabilise his popularity, and added that anyone dancing to the tunes of the group would lose sheen.
If the actor was not eyeing posts, he should have launched an outfit on the lines of rationalist leader, late E V Ramasamy Periyar, it said.
Periyar's Dravidar Kazhagam has stayed out of electoral politics since its inception in the pre-independence era and is confined to propagating rationalism and ideals covering social justice.
Rajinikanth, who is all set to enter politics, had on October 23 said he was committed to ushering in a change in the political horizon sans the trappings of money and lure of posts.
Sharing his political vision with the members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a precursor forum to the launch of his party, the superstar had recalled his assertion in 2017 that he would never allow those eyeing money and posts in his political innings and said it was not a mere rhetoric.
The mouthpiece of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu had accused Rajinikanth of being a puppet in the hands of "some persons" and being supported by "communal" elements in a recent article.
"It has been brought to (my) notice that an article on superstar Rajinikanth that appeared in Murasoli has hurt some good hearts. The editorial (team) has been advised to be cautious while publishing such write-ups," Murasoli editor S Selvam said in the Sunday edition of the paper.
However, there was no elaboration on the points that had caused hurt or who were anguished by it. The daily, in effect, stopped short of offering a formal regret for the write-up. The article targeting Rajinikanth appeared in Murasoli on October 26.
It was published in a question-answer format under the pseudonym "Silanthi", meaning spider in Tamil.
"Those who are speaking for you in the media are communal (elements), who want to divide the Tamil community, which exists after transcending caste and religion," it had said.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) daily had also asked Rajinikanth to be cautious, saying "a group" was trying to destabilise his popularity, and added that anyone dancing to the tunes of the group would lose sheen.
If the actor was not eyeing posts, he should have launched an outfit on the lines of rationalist leader, late E V Ramasamy Periyar, it said.
Periyar's Dravidar Kazhagam has stayed out of electoral politics since its inception in the pre-independence era and is confined to propagating rationalism and ideals covering social justice.
Rajinikanth, who is all set to enter politics, had on October 23 said he was committed to ushering in a change in the political horizon sans the trappings of money and lure of posts.
Sharing his political vision with the members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a precursor forum to the launch of his party, the superstar had recalled his assertion in 2017 that he would never allow those eyeing money and posts in his political innings and said it was not a mere rhetoric.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Marriage Rumours, This Photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Goes Viral
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...