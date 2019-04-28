English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Dousing Fire in Farm Field, Smriti Irani Asks Why Was Rahul Missing From Amethi
Smriti Irani's remark on Rahul Gandhi was directed at a campaign speech by Priyanka Gandhi where she had asked members of the public how many times Irani had visited Amethi.
File photo of union minister Smrit Irani
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that he has been missing from Amethi for the past 15 years.
Her comments were directed at Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi who had slammed her at a public meeting for not frequenting Amethi enough to contest from the seat.
"I am happy that Mrs Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where was the MP missing for 15 years," Smriti Irani told news agency ANI.
The BJP leader was in Amethi today when a fire broke out in a farm field in Purab Dwara village. Irani was seen assisting in the fire fighting operations and later met the locals affected by the damage.
Her comments were directed at Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi who had slammed her at a public meeting for not frequenting Amethi enough to contest from the seat.
"I am happy that Mrs Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where was the MP missing for 15 years," Smriti Irani told news agency ANI.
The BJP leader was in Amethi today when a fire broke out in a farm field in Purab Dwara village. Irani was seen assisting in the fire fighting operations and later met the locals affected by the damage.
#WATCH Amethi: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Amethi, visits the fire-affected fields in Purab Dwara village; meets the locals affected. Fire-fighting operations are still underway pic.twitter.com/JARKp5k2mh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Called Twinsburg is Hosting World's Largest Annual Gathering of Twins. For Real
- Diljit Dosanjh or Ranveer Singh, Who Rocked the 'Wizard of Oz' Inspired Hoodie Better?
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
- 'Gentrify Your Hood': Why Jay-Z's Freestyle Tribute to Nipsey Hussle is Dividing Fans
- Avengers Endgame Rewriting Box Office Records in India, Earns Historic Rs 104 Cr in Two Days
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results