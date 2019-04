After Dousing Fire in Farm Field, Smriti Irani Asks Why Was Rahul Missing From Amethi

#WATCH Amethi: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Amethi, visits the fire-affected fields in Purab Dwara village; meets the locals affected. Fire-fighting operations are still underway pic.twitter.com/JARKp5k2mh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2019

: Union Minister Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that he has been missing from Amethi for the past 15 years.Her comments were directed at Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi who had slammed her at a public meeting for not frequenting Amethi enough to contest from the seat."I am happy that Mrs Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where was the MP missing for 15 years," Smriti Irani told news agency ANI.The BJP leader was in Amethi today when a fire broke out in a farm field in Purab Dwara village. Irani was seen assisting in the fire fighting operations and later met the locals affected by the damage.