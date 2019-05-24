English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
After Drubbing in Lok Sabha Polls, INLD's Haryana Chief Resigns
In his resignation letter to party supremo and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Ashok Arora said he was resigning as the state unit chief in view of the severe drubbing the party received at the hustings.
BJP swept all the 10 seats in Haryana, while INLD was decimated and its candidates lost security deposits. (Image: facebook)
Loading...
Chandigarh: A day after his party suffered a humiliating defeat on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the opposition Indian National Lok Dal's state unit president Ashok Arora resigned from the post on Friday.
In his resignation letter to party supremo and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Arora said he was resigning as the state unit chief in view of the severe drubbing the party received at the hustings.
"I take the responsibility of the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls and I resign from my post on moral grounds," Arora wrote to Chautala.
The ruling BJP swept all the 10 seats in Haryana, while INLD was decimated and its candidates lost security deposits.
The INLD saw its vote share plunge to 1.89 per cent from 24.4 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
The INLD, which was once the main opposition party in Haryana, has seen its political graph slide after a vertical split in the party last year following a feud in the Chautala family.
The party had subsequently been stung by desertions and suffered a heavy bypoll defeat when it failed to hold on to the Jind Assembly seat earlier this year.
A few of the party's sitting MLAs had joined the BJP recently. A few of the party's former legislators had also switched over to the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Four INLD MLAs too switched sides and announced their support to the Jannayak Janata Party, which was formed after the split in the INLD last year.
The INLD, founded by late deputy prime minister Devi Lal and headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has been out of power in Haryana for over 14 years now.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
In his resignation letter to party supremo and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Arora said he was resigning as the state unit chief in view of the severe drubbing the party received at the hustings.
"I take the responsibility of the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls and I resign from my post on moral grounds," Arora wrote to Chautala.
The ruling BJP swept all the 10 seats in Haryana, while INLD was decimated and its candidates lost security deposits.
The INLD saw its vote share plunge to 1.89 per cent from 24.4 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
The INLD, which was once the main opposition party in Haryana, has seen its political graph slide after a vertical split in the party last year following a feud in the Chautala family.
The party had subsequently been stung by desertions and suffered a heavy bypoll defeat when it failed to hold on to the Jind Assembly seat earlier this year.
A few of the party's sitting MLAs had joined the BJP recently. A few of the party's former legislators had also switched over to the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Four INLD MLAs too switched sides and announced their support to the Jannayak Janata Party, which was formed after the split in the INLD last year.
The INLD, founded by late deputy prime minister Devi Lal and headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has been out of power in Haryana for over 14 years now.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Supports Indian Cricket Team, Fans Call Him 'National Jiju'
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results