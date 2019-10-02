Take the pledge to vote

After EC Disqualifies CPM Candidate, Party May Support TDP in Huzurnagar Bypoll

TDP Telangana chief L Ramana on Wednesday rang up CPM State Secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram and urged him to support his party in the bypoll scheduled for October 21.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
After EC Disqualifies CPM Candidate, Party May Support TDP in Huzurnagar Bypoll
File photo of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Hyderabad: After the Election Commission (EC) disqualified 45 of the 76 nominations filed for the Huzurnagar bypoll, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is likely to extend its support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The bypoll is scheduled for October 21.

After the EC disqualified the nomination of CPM's Sekhar Rao for failing to fulfill required norms, the party is most likely to support to its previous ally in the bypolls.

TDP Telangana chief L Ramana on Wednesday rang up CPM State Secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram and urged him to support his party in the bypoll.

However, Veerabhadram said he will discuss the issue at a party meeting and inform the TDP leader of the decision.

Interestingly, the CPM has extended support to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) while M Kidandaram of the Telangana Jana Samithi has extended support to the Congress for the bypoll. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Utham Kumar Reddy and Kidandaram opposed the TRS-CPM alliance for the bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated after Utham won as an MP and vacated the Huzurnagar seat.

