After EC Notice, Pragya Thakur 'Defends' Her Remark on 26/11 Hero; Blames Media for Twisting Words

: BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Sunday responded to the EC's show cause notice by defending her position that she did not make any defamatory comments for any martyr and that it's her Right to express in public.The Bhopal BJP candidate, who faces a contest against Congress' Digvijaya Singh had drawn flak on Friday after she said that ATS Mumbai chief Hemant Karkare had died as she had cursed him. The EC sent a notice to the Pragya for her uncalled for remark.Thakur had accused Karkare of torturing her while she was in custody for her involvement in 2008 Malegaon blasts. She later apologised for her statement.In her reply to the first notice, Pragya Singh Thakur said "I didn't make any defamatory comments for any martyr. I had mentioned about the torture inflicted on me on orders of the then Congress government. It's my right to put before the public what had happened to me'.On Saturday Thakur had courted controversy when she said that she had ‘wiped off the blot from the country’ by demolishing the Babri mosque. She was later served a notice by the Election Commission.Later in the day, she had made a similar statement on Twitter. “Why feel sad on demolishing Babri masjid. Ram is not only my idol but a symbol of faith for crores of Hindus. History shows that Mir Baqi had altered the shape in the temple and renamed it as Babri masjid. The ruins of a temple were recovered from the site,” she said.Unfazed by two Election Commission notices in one day for her contentious remarks, BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Sunday re-affirmed her earlier statement on Babri Mosque demolition saying she would build a ‘grand Ram temple in Ayodhya’.