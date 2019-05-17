English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After EC Order, TDP Demands Re-polling in 19 Booths in Andhra Pradesh Over YSRCP Complaint
The TDP made the request two days after the EC ordered re-poll in five booths in Chandragiri Assembly constituency following a complaint by a YSRCP candidate that voters of a particular community were prevented from casting their votes during the polling held on April 11.
Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu after meeting EC on Friday. (Image : PTI)
Amaravati: With the Election Commission ordering re-poll in five polling booth following a demand of the YSR Congress Party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) too has demanded re-polling in 19 polling booths in seven constituencies across Andhra Pradesh.
A delegation of the TDP leaders submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam in this regard.
The delegation including Ministers Devineni Uma, Kollu Ravindra and Nakka Anand Babu urged the Chief Secretary to recommend the re-poll to the EC.
The TDP made the request two days after the EC ordered re-poll in five booths in Chandragiri Assembly constituency following a complaint by a YSRCP candidate that voters of a particular community were prevented from casting their votes during the polling held on April 11.
The ruling party took strong objection to the EC decision to conduct the re-poll after more than a month and alleged that the poll panel was ignoring its demands for re-poll but was accepting the demand of YSRCP.
The TDP leaders claimed that irregularities occurred during the polling in 19 polling booths on April 11.
Re-polling in five booths in Chandragiri is scheduled on May 19. Earlier, re-polling in five other booths spread over three districts was held on May 6.
Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state were held on April 11.
