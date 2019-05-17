After EC Order, TDP Demands Re-polling in 19 Booths in Andhra Pradesh Over YSRCP Complaint

With the Election Commission ordering re-poll in five polling booth following a demand of the YSR Congress Party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) too has demanded re-polling in 19 polling booths in seven constituencies across Andhra Pradesh.A delegation of the TDP leaders submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam in this regard.The delegation including Ministers Devineni Uma, Kollu Ravindra and Nakka Anand Babu urged the Chief Secretary to recommend the re-poll to the EC.The TDP made the request two days after the EC ordered re-poll in five booths in Chandragiri Assembly constituency following a complaint by a YSRCP candidate that voters of a particular community were prevented from casting their votes during the polling held on April 11.The ruling party took strong objection to the EC decision to conduct the re-poll after more than a month and alleged that the poll panel was ignoring its demands for re-poll but was accepting the demand of YSRCP.The TDP leaders claimed that irregularities occurred during the polling in 19 polling booths on April 11.Re-polling in five booths in Chandragiri is scheduled on May 19. Earlier, re-polling in five other booths spread over three districts was held on May 6.Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state were held on April 11.