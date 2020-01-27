Hyderabad: Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao said the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are indulging in petty politics to grab power in the state through the municipal bodies.

The minister for information technology and urban development said, “The Delhi-based parties (Congress and BJP) are doing petty politics in the streets of Telangana by supporting each other in the elections, however, we won the elections.”

The ruling TRS swept the municipal elections capturing over 112 of the 120 municipalities and seven of the nine municipal corporations. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the victory is an endorsement of its policies.

However, in Makthal, Manikonda and Turkayanjal municipalities, the Congress and BJP extended support to each other’s candidates during the election for chairperson and vice chairperson’s posts.

Rama Rao, who oversaw the party’s preparation for the municipal polls, said the people’s overwhelming mandate made him feel responsible to ensure that all pre-poll promises are fulfilled.

“It is a very big victory for us and a reflection of people’s faith in their leader (Rao) and the party. We will work hard to meet the expectations of people,” the minister said.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao, also known as KTR, said while the TRS has won 112 of the 120 municipalities, the Congress managed to win only four municipalities and the BJP two.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi won the municipalities of Bhainsa in Nirmal district where communal clashes had occurred recently and Jalpally in Ranga Reddy district.

The Congress grabbed the Vaddepally (Gadwal Jogulamba district), Manikonda (Ranga Reddy district), Turkayanjal (Ranga Reddy district) and Chandur (Nalgonda district) municipalities, while the BJP won Makthal (Narayanapet district) and Amangal (Ranga Reddy district) civic bodies.

Results of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation were announced on Monday as the polling process was delayed due to a technical issue. Here too, the TRS won 34 of the 60 seats, the BJP secured the second place with 12 seats, AIMIM-six, Forward Block-thee and Independents won five seats.

In Nizamabad, where the BJP bagged 28 of the 60 seats, the TRS (13) and AIMIM (16) shared the seats of power with the former taking the mayor’s post and the latte settling for deputy mayor’s chair.

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the ruling camp in the state bought councillors of other parties to grab power. “The TRS indulged in corrupt practices in certain municipalities, including Yadagirigutta,” he said.

