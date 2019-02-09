English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji's Exit from AMMK, His Loyalist Joins DMK
On December 14 last, Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the DMK.
File photo of V Senthil Balaji.
Chennai: Following the footsteps of former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's Karur district treasurer on Saturday joined the DMK.
V G S Kumar joined the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu in the presence of DMK chief M K Stalin and Karur district party in-charge Senthil Balaji in Salem, a party release said here.
On December 14 last, Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the DMK.
Balaji was the Transport Minister between 2011-15 in late J Jayalalithaa's cabinet and wielded clout both in the government and in his native Karur district.
After the death of the AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, he sided with Dhinakaran.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
