LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji's Exit from AMMK, His Loyalist Joins DMK

On December 14 last, Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the DMK.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji's Exit from AMMK, His Loyalist Joins DMK
File photo of V Senthil Balaji.
Loading...
Chennai: Following the footsteps of former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's Karur district treasurer on Saturday joined the DMK.

V G S Kumar joined the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu in the presence of DMK chief M K Stalin and Karur district party in-charge Senthil Balaji in Salem, a party release said here.

On December 14 last, Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the DMK.

Balaji was the Transport Minister between 2011-15 in late J Jayalalithaa's cabinet and wielded clout both in the government and in his native Karur district.

After the death of the AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, he sided with Dhinakaran.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram