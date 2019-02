After Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji's Exit from AMMK, His Loyalist Joins DMK

Following the footsteps of former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's Karur district treasurer on Saturday joined the DMK.V G S Kumar joined the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu in the presence of DMK chief M K Stalin and Karur district party in-charge Senthil Balaji in Salem, a party release said here.On December 14 last, Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the DMK Balaji was the Transport Minister between 2011-15 in late J Jayalalithaa's cabinet and wielded clout both in the government and in his native Karur district.After the death of the AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, he sided with Dhinakaran.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.