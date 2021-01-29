After Exit from Mamata's Cabinet, TMC's Rajib Banerjee Resigns from MLA Post on Day of Amit Shah's Visit

Senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet in Bengal, on Friday resigned from the post of MLA. Banerjee, who represented the Domjur assembly seat, met Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state Assembly and submitted his resignation letter.

"I have resigned as the MLA of the state assembly. I submitted my resignation letter to the speaker. I thank my party supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me the opportunity to serve the masses," Banerjee, a two-time MLA, said. "In the days to come, I would continue to serve the people of the Domjur constituency," he added.

The Indian Express has reported that Banerjee is also learnt to have quit the party membership.

The development comes amid Amit Shah's visit to Bengal ahead of the elections. The Union Home Minister will on Saturday hold a mega public meeting in Thakurnagar, an area dominated by people belonging to the Matua community, amid their discontent over delay in implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal.

A week back, Banerjee had said he was still with the party but his future move will depend on the situation. Banerjee, while speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, had said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post.

"I will remain a party worker, a TMC MLA but I cannot say now what will be my future move, which will depend on the situation," Banerjee, who had handled irrigation and forest portfolios, said. Banerjee had earlier aired his grievances over loyal and hard-working leaders and workers allegedly not being given due respect in the party and the disconnect between the top brass and grassroots.

According to reports, BJP State unit president Dilip Ghosh had previously urged Banerjee to "not waste precious time and join the BJP".