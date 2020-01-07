After Fadnavis Slams 'Free Kashmir' Poster at Mumbai Rally for JNU Students, Ex-ally Sanjay Raut Explains

A day after former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis slammed a protest in Mumbai in solidarity with students and teachers of JNU where a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster was spotted, his former ally Shiv Sena had a different take on the issue.

Speaking to the media, Sena’s Sanjay Raut said the poster indicated that the Valley wanted freedom from internet bans and other restrictions that were placed on the state ahead of the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

J&K faced an unprecedented lockdown when the Narendra Modi government decided end the special status of the state and split it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Raut, however, was quick to add that if the poster meant Kashmir seeking freedom from India, “it will not be tolerated”.

Devendraji It’s 'free Kashmir' from all discriminations, bans on cellular networks and central control. I can't believe that responsible leader like you trying to confuse people by decoding words in such a hatred way. Is it losing power or losing self control? #JNUViolence https://t.co/wr3KPnWr5n — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 7, 2020

When asked about the violence in JNU on Sunday, in which a masked, armed mob attacked studenst and teachers leaving 34 injured, Raut said: “If there is a fight of ideology, then why are you hiding your face? Tell us what your ideology is.”

Fadnavis on Monday had tweeted: "Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of 'Free Kashmir'? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? 'Free Kashmir' slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???"

Thousands thronged to Mumbai’s Gateway of India in solidarity with the attacked students and teachers. However, on Tuesday, the protesters were evicted and moved to Azad Maidan to prevent a law and order situation.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the students were cooperating and the situation was peaceful. He added that there was only one Kashmir poster and they were looking into the issue.

