After Fake Congress Candidates' List, Bogus BJP List Goes Viral in MP

Two days after a fake list carrying names of Congress candidates for the Assembly polls made its way to social media, another list featuring BJP candidates went viral on Saturday.The BJP said it was fake, without pointing fingers at anyone. The Congress, meanwhile, had blamed BJP for the phony list. The earlier list had names of 230 candidates while the list which went viral on Saturday had only 125 names.The list contained names of most of the sitting MLAs, including Babulal Gaur from Govindpura and former minister Sartaj Singh from Seoni Malwa.In a surprise move, the BJP had ousted both the veteran politicians from the cabinet in 2016 while implementing no ministerial berths for 75-plus politicians rule.Gaur, who turns 89 on November 28—a day after polling, is raring to have another go at elections.The BJP has completely dismissed the list. “We are yet to have the final meeting of Election Management Committee meeting so there can’t be any list,” Union minister and the convener of Election Management Committee Narendra Singh Tomar said.The meeting of the said committee would be held within this month and names cleared by it would be forwarded to Central Election Committee, added Tomar.With less than 40 days left for polling, both the BJP and the Congress are yet to release the list of their candidates. Political observers believe both the parties are waiting for each other to finalise the list before they come out with their own.