After Four TDP MPs Join Camp, BJP Leader Says Party May Come to Power in Andhra in 2024

Amaravati: BJP parliamentarian GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday said there were chances that the saffron party may come to power in Andhra Pradesh after the next Assembly election in 2024 and would soon emerge as a strong political force in the twin Telugu states.

Recently, Telangana BJP chief K Lakshman had said his party would become an alternative to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana and the leadership was working with an aim to come to power in the next state election.

Regarding the four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs, who recently switched camps, Rao said no assurance had been extended to them and they would have to comply with party norms.

Talking to reporters in Guntur, the BJP spokesperson further said the new BJP entrants would have to clarify their stand on the scams and graft cases in which their names had come up.

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha recognised the four TDP MPs as BJP members giving a boost to the saffron party’s strength in the Upper House of Parliament.