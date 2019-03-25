After Ganga Yatra to Prayagraj, Priyanka Gandhi to Embark on Rail Yatra to Ayodhya

After Ganga Yatra from Prayagraj to Varanasi, Congress in-charge for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi is set to embark on a rail yatra to the temple town Ayodhya on March 27.In Ayodhya, Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting Hanumangarhi temple and Birla Mandir. She is also expected to attend a roadshow which is scheduled to pass through Tedhi Bazar, Tanopali, Sahabganj Ramjanki Mandir, Reedganj, including other places. At Reedganj, a Nukkad Sabha will be organised by Gulshan Bindu, a member of the transgender community who recently joined the Congress.Priyanka will then move towards Topwali Kothi, Chowk, Subhash Nagar, Fatehganj, Maqbara and Naka Hanumangarhi. Priyanka is also expected to be addressing people at some of the stops.From Ayodhya, Priyanka will head towards Amethi, where she will be meeting several groups on March 28. From Amethi, she will move towards Lucknow to meet various groups and workers’ union.Earlier, Priyanka had taken a steamer ride on river Ganga from Prayagraj to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi. On her maiden visit to Lucknow, post taking the charge of AICC general secretary, Priyanka had done a road show there with her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.Meanwhile, the Mahant of Hanumangarhi, Acharya Satyendra Das has questioned Priyanka’s visit and asked if the visit was being done for political gains. He had also demanded that Priyanka should visit to Ram Lalla.“Congress is the root cause of Ayodhya dispute. The party has always played politics over the issue. Priyanka should also pay visit to Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman, else her visit will be taken as a political move. Priyanka should also announce that if they come to power then a grand Ram Temple will be constructed,” said Acharya Satyendra Das.