English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Ganga Yatra to Prayagraj, Priyanka Gandhi to Embark on Rail Yatra to Ayodhya
Earlier, Priyanka had taken a steamer ride on river Ganga from Prayagraj to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi.
File photo of Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: After Ganga Yatra from Prayagraj to Varanasi, Congress in-charge for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi is set to embark on a rail yatra to the temple town Ayodhya on March 27.
In Ayodhya, Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting Hanumangarhi temple and Birla Mandir. She is also expected to attend a roadshow which is scheduled to pass through Tedhi Bazar, Tanopali, Sahabganj Ramjanki Mandir, Reedganj, including other places. At Reedganj, a Nukkad Sabha will be organised by Gulshan Bindu, a member of the transgender community who recently joined the Congress.
Priyanka will then move towards Topwali Kothi, Chowk, Subhash Nagar, Fatehganj, Maqbara and Naka Hanumangarhi. Priyanka is also expected to be addressing people at some of the stops.
From Ayodhya, Priyanka will head towards Amethi, where she will be meeting several groups on March 28. From Amethi, she will move towards Lucknow to meet various groups and workers’ union.
Earlier, Priyanka had taken a steamer ride on river Ganga from Prayagraj to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi. On her maiden visit to Lucknow, post taking the charge of AICC general secretary, Priyanka had done a road show there with her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, the Mahant of Hanumangarhi, Acharya Satyendra Das has questioned Priyanka’s visit and asked if the visit was being done for political gains. He had also demanded that Priyanka should visit to Ram Lalla.
“Congress is the root cause of Ayodhya dispute. The party has always played politics over the issue. Priyanka should also pay visit to Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman, else her visit will be taken as a political move. Priyanka should also announce that if they come to power then a grand Ram Temple will be constructed,” said Acharya Satyendra Das.
In Ayodhya, Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting Hanumangarhi temple and Birla Mandir. She is also expected to attend a roadshow which is scheduled to pass through Tedhi Bazar, Tanopali, Sahabganj Ramjanki Mandir, Reedganj, including other places. At Reedganj, a Nukkad Sabha will be organised by Gulshan Bindu, a member of the transgender community who recently joined the Congress.
Priyanka will then move towards Topwali Kothi, Chowk, Subhash Nagar, Fatehganj, Maqbara and Naka Hanumangarhi. Priyanka is also expected to be addressing people at some of the stops.
From Ayodhya, Priyanka will head towards Amethi, where she will be meeting several groups on March 28. From Amethi, she will move towards Lucknow to meet various groups and workers’ union.
Earlier, Priyanka had taken a steamer ride on river Ganga from Prayagraj to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi. On her maiden visit to Lucknow, post taking the charge of AICC general secretary, Priyanka had done a road show there with her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, the Mahant of Hanumangarhi, Acharya Satyendra Das has questioned Priyanka’s visit and asked if the visit was being done for political gains. He had also demanded that Priyanka should visit to Ram Lalla.
“Congress is the root cause of Ayodhya dispute. The party has always played politics over the issue. Priyanka should also pay visit to Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman, else her visit will be taken as a political move. Priyanka should also announce that if they come to power then a grand Ram Temple will be constructed,” said Acharya Satyendra Das.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman Creates India's Marvel Anthem
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- Netflix is Flexing Its AI Muscles, With The Episode Ordering Experiment For Love, Death + Robots
- Jawa to Auction Motorcycles to Raise Funds for Armed Forces Ahead of Deliveries
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results