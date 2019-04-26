English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Hans Raj Hans and Sunny Deol, Daler Mehndi Adds More Star Power to BJP
Mehndi, after joining the party, said he would campaign for Hans and had no immediate plans of contesting elections.
File photo of Daler Mehndi. (Image source: Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel, adding more star power to the party after actor Sunny Deol’s entry a week ago.
BJP’s candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present. Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans. Mehndi, after joining the party, said he would campaign for Hans and had no immediate plans of contesting elections.
Mehndi was in the news for his alleged involvement in human trafficking. A court had last year suspended a two-year jail term awarded to the singer in the case.
Patiala police had registered a case against him and a few others on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh, while some more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against them. The complainants had alleged that Mehndi and his brother had taken 'passage money' from them to help them migrate to the US illegally, but failed to do so.
Singh alleged that the Punjabi singer had taken money for taking him to Canada. It has been alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and "dropped off" illegally.
Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, had allegedly "dropped off" three girls at San Francisco. Both brothers had taken another troupe to the US in October, 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were "dropped off" at New Jersey.
The Patiala police had even raided the singer's offices at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers passage money.
BJP’s candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present. Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans. Mehndi, after joining the party, said he would campaign for Hans and had no immediate plans of contesting elections.
Mehndi was in the news for his alleged involvement in human trafficking. A court had last year suspended a two-year jail term awarded to the singer in the case.
Patiala police had registered a case against him and a few others on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh, while some more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against them. The complainants had alleged that Mehndi and his brother had taken 'passage money' from them to help them migrate to the US illegally, but failed to do so.
Singh alleged that the Punjabi singer had taken money for taking him to Canada. It has been alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and "dropped off" illegally.
Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, had allegedly "dropped off" three girls at San Francisco. Both brothers had taken another troupe to the US in October, 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were "dropped off" at New Jersey.
The Patiala police had even raided the singer's offices at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers passage money.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Me!’ is a Dreamy Celebration of Individuality
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results