After Hans Raj Hans and Sunny Deol, Daler Mehndi Adds More Star Power to BJP

Mehndi, after joining the party, said he would campaign for Hans and had no immediate plans of contesting elections.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
After Hans Raj Hans and Sunny Deol, Daler Mehndi Adds More Star Power to BJP
File photo of Daler Mehndi. (Image source: Facebook)
New Delhi: Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel, adding more star power to the party after actor Sunny Deol’s entry a week ago.

BJP’s candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present. Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans. Mehndi, after joining the party, said he would campaign for Hans and had no immediate plans of contesting elections.

Mehndi was in the news for his alleged involvement in human trafficking. A court had last year suspended a two-year jail term awarded to the singer in the case.

Patiala police had registered a case against him and a few others on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh, while some more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against them. The complainants had alleged that Mehndi and his brother had taken 'passage money' from them to help them migrate to the US illegally, but failed to do so.

Singh alleged that the Punjabi singer had taken money for taking him to Canada. It has been alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and "dropped off" illegally.

Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, had allegedly "dropped off" three girls at San Francisco. Both brothers had taken another troupe to the US in October, 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were "dropped off" at New Jersey.

The Patiala police had even raided the singer's offices at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers passage money.
