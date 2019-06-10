English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Harsh Vardhan's Tweet Creates Buzz, Swaraj Says News of Her Appointment as Andhra Guv Untrue
A Home Ministry spokesperson also denied the reports about the former external affairs minister being appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh.
File photo of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan created a buzz on Monday night after he tweeted that BJP veteran and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has been appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, which turned out to be not true.
Swaraj took to Twitter denying the news, while Vardhan too deleted his tweet within less than an hour.
"Congratulations to senior BJP leader, my sister and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swarajji on being appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Your long experience in different fields will be beneficial to the people of the state," Vardhan's deleted tweet read.
About an hour later Swaraj tweeted, "The news of my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true".
"I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh," she added.
A Home Ministry spokesperson also denied the reports about Swaraj being appointed as the governor.
The Home Ministry is the nodal authority for affairs related to Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union territories.
Swaraj was external affairs minister in the Narendra Modi-led government's first term.
She did not contest the recently held Lok Sabha election citing health reasons.
