After Haryana, MP Announce Plans, UP Govt Begins Preparations for Law against 'Love Jihad'

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh has started preparations to soon bring a strict law on ‘love jihad’. According to information received from the home department, a proposal in this regard has been sent to the department of law.

After a recent ruling of the Allahabad High Court that religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage, CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that a law would be made against 'love jihad' in the state. He said this will follow the order of the court and will also protect the honour of "sisters and daughters".

Right-wing groups use say 'love jihad' is an elaborate ruse by Muslim men to forcibly convert Hindu women.

Addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur district of UP, the chief minister had said, “The Allahabad High Court said that conversion for marriage is not necessary. This should not be recognised. So the government is also deciding that we will work strictly to stop love jihad. We will make an effective law. I have already warned those who trick sisters, daughters by hiding their names and religion.”

In an important decision on a petition filed by a married couple, the Allahabad High Court observed that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable. Priyanshi alias Samreen and her partner had in their writ petition, sought directions to the police and the girl's father not to interfere in their married life. The court cited the decision of the Nur Jahan Begum case, saying that it is not acceptable to change religion for marriage.