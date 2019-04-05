LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Hay Bale and Sickle, Hema Malini Takes a Tractor Tour to Woo Voters in UP's Govardhan

Seeking re-election, Malini is fielded against Congress’s Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP’s Kunwar Narendra Singh.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Hay Bale and Sickle, Hema Malini Takes a Tractor Tour to Woo Voters in UP's Govardhan
Clad in pink saree, the sitting MP from Mathura posed with a victory sign from the tractor.
Loading...
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has once again struck the chord of rural connect. Days after kick-starting her election campaign from the farms of Mathura, Malini drove a tractor in a farm in Mathura’s Givardhan.

Clad in pink saree, the sitting MP from Mathura posed with a victory sign from the tractor.

On Monday, Malini had announced her poll campaign after she posted her photographs posing with sickle and hay bales, from the farmlands in Mathura.

Malini was faced with allegations that she hardly visited Mathura, which is seen as rural constituency. Mathura will go to polls on April 18.

Seeking re-election, Malini is fielded against Congress’s Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP’s Kunwar Narendra Singh. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over three lakh votes.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram