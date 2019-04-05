English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Hay Bale and Sickle, Hema Malini Takes a Tractor Tour to Woo Voters in UP's Govardhan
Seeking re-election, Malini is fielded against Congress’s Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP’s Kunwar Narendra Singh.
Clad in pink saree, the sitting MP from Mathura posed with a victory sign from the tractor.
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has once again struck the chord of rural connect. Days after kick-starting her election campaign from the farms of Mathura, Malini drove a tractor in a farm in Mathura’s Givardhan.
Malini was faced with allegations that she hardly visited Mathura, which is seen as rural constituency. Mathura will go to polls on April 18.
Seeking re-election, Malini is fielded against Congress’s Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP’s Kunwar Narendra Singh. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over three lakh votes.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
